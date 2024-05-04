Former Bronco honored as May 3 is declared Randy Gradishar Day in Colorado

DENVER, Colo. — Legendary linebacker Randy Gradishar wore number 53 for the Denver Broncos, so it’s only fitting that May 3, 5/3, be his day here in Colorado.

Governor Jared Polis made the proclamation at the Colorado State Capital that May 3 is Randy Gradishar Day.

Gradishar was the heart and soul of the "Orange Crush" defense that led Denver to its first Super Bowl appearance in 1977.

In his 10 seasons with the Broncos, he never missed a game and still holds the franchise record for most tackles.

His impact off the field is just as impressive and important, using his motto "Pay it Forward" to help his community.

After 35 years, the wait was worth it as Gradishar was finally elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 in February.

Pueblo also joined in the celebration by hanging a Denver Broncos flag at City Hall.

Randy Gradishar will be officially enshrined in Canton, Ohio this August when we can celebrate him all over again. Until then, happy Randy Gradishar Day!

