Feeling Good: Bucks' Antetokounmpo plays well in Game 1 loss

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, gabs a rebound as Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges, right, arrives late during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 10:37 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 00:37:55-04

PHOENIX —Giannis Antetokounmpo started and played well in Game 1 of the NBA Finals after missing two games with a knee injury. The Milwaukee Bucks still lost on Tuesday 118-105, but the two-time MVP's presence could have a big impact on the series. Antetokounmpo finished with 20 points, 17 rebounds, and four assists. He was a surprise starter after missing the final two games of the Eastern Conference finals against the Atlanta Hawks.

