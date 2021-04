MONUMENT — Wednesday marked the first day for opening round games of the CHSAA state boy's soccer tournament.

The 8th seeded Lewis-Palmer Rangers hosted the 9th seeded Standley Lake Gators at Don Breese stadium in a 4A opening round game.

After scoring three goals in the first 25 minutes of play, the Rangers did not look back, beating Standley Lake, 3-0.

L-P will now await the winner of No. 1 Battle Mountain & No. 16 Montrose for their quarterfinal match-up.