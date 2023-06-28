Family honored the late Ken Block during Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

Professional rally driver and mom of three, Lucy Block made history last weekend. Not only did she make her Hill Climb debut but she drove in her late husband, Ken Block's honor.

"It's definitely symbolic," Lucy said, "It's definitely something that someone else was supposed to be doing, but we're here and we're going to make the best of it and have a great time."

Ken Block was a widely famous rally driver and YouTube stuntman who died in a snowmobiling accident in January.

Lucy carried his spirit forward by driving in this year's Race to the Clouds. It's a passion they both shared.

"I grew up on country roads and I always enjoyed driving fast," Lucy said. "I enjoy it just because I like to push my own boundaries and get better so for me it's like a self-challenge that I do."

Last year, Ken pulled out of the race due to an engine failure. He was set to speed up America's Mountain in a Porsche 911 dubbed "Hoonipigasus".

Now, that pink Porsche made its way back up Pikes Peak, this time with Ken's 16-year-old daughter Lia behind the wheel.

"It means a lot, she's driving the car that Ken was going to be driving this year," Lucy explained. "So it just means a lot for her to be in that car and for us to meet up at the summit."

Lia's trek up the 156 turns will be an untimed tribute to her father.

As for Lucy, she is making her Hill Climb debut driving a SIERRA ECHO EV powered by Hypercraft in the unlimited class.

Fans of Pikes Peak will be excited to learn the same model of car Lucy is racing is for sale. Hypercraft, SIERRA Cars, and Block are working to raise funds for the Block family's non-profit 43 Institute donating a portion of proceeds from the sale of seven "Block Edition" cars to the organization in support of its mission, to raise $43,000.