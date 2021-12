COLORADO SPRINGS — Air Force men's basketball had a dominating first half against Army West Point Saturday afternoon. The Falcons only gave up 13 points on defense at halftime.

Senior AJ Walker led the team with 23 points, making his first eight shots. The Falcons shot 55.8 percent from the field as a team, a season-high.

With Saturday's win, the Falcons claim their 7th straight victory.

Air Force will hit the road to face Montana Wednesday, Dec. 8.