Falcons win 2-1 over Colorado College at Ed Robson Arena

Saturday marks a sold-out crowd at Ed Robson Arena
KOAA/Briana Aldridge
Falcons second goal against CC
Posted at 2:05 AM, Oct 03, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Air Force Falcons pull out a win over Colorado College in front of a packed house at Ed Robson Arena. The savior of this game was senior goalie Alex Schilling who made 29 saves.

The Tigers took the early lead with just 1:17 into the game. The Falcons started the second period, fired up, and tied the game. The Falcons then took a 2-1 lead at 16:36 when Jacob Marti scored, and that's all they needed for the win.

Colorado College outshot Air Force, 30-25 Saturday. However, Air Force blocked 23 shots in the game.

