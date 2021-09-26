Watch
Falcons soar past Florida Atlantic, 31-7

KOAA/Briana Aldridge
FAU vs. Falcon Crowd cheering
Posted at 1:12 AM, Sep 26, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS — After a heartbreaking loss to Utah State in week 3, Air Force soared past Florida Atlantic, 31-7.

Falcon's Haaziq Daniels led the way with a career-best 164 yards, but It was a team effort that totaled 446 yards on the ground.

The Falcon's defense also deserves credit, only allowing 219 total yards.

In the first half, Air Force made a statement, capping it off with a 24-yard touchdown run by Brad Roberts, making it 21-0. Anthony Gonzalez added insurance with his first career field goal to put the Falcons up 24-0.

The Owls put up one touchdown in the second quarter, but the Falcons defense didn't allow much more.

Falcons Micah Davis was the only score in the second half of the game, but that's all that was needed for the Air Force win.

