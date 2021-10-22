Watch
Falcons ready to face off against No. 22 SDSU at home

Steve Conner/AP
Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun, center, watches from the side line during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boise State Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Air Force won 24-17. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Posted at 10:50 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 00:50:54-04

USAFA — It might be the biggest game played at Falcon Stadium this season, as the Air Force football team welcomes in No. 22 San Diego State on Saturday night.

The Falcons have won four straight, while the Aztecs are currently undefeated at 6-0.

The last time these two teams faced off was in 2018 when San Diego State defeated Air Force, 21-17, in San Diego to record its eighth straight win in the series.

Air Force comes into the match-up with the 2nd best rushing offense in college football, while SDSU has the best rushing defense in the country. So this game will be won in the trench.

On offense, the Aztecs has a bell horse in Greg Bell, who Troy Calhoun compared to Marshall Faulk with his power & speed.

"They just been so dominant in the running game in most of their contests," explained Calhoun. "On defense, there are two teams in the country that give up 4 yards a play or less and that is Georgia and San Diego State."

Kickoff on Saturday night at Falcon Stadium is set for 5 p.m. and can be seen on CBS Sportsnetwork.

