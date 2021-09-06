Falcons open season with 35-14 win

USAFA — Quarterback Haaziq Daniels and wide receiver Micah Davis stole the show leading Air Force to a 35-14 win over Lafayette in their season opener.

Davis got the Falcons on the board's first opening drive with a 10-yard rushing score midway through the first quarter. Daniels would give the Falcons a cushion adding a seven-yard rushing touchdown for a 14-0 lead.

Lafayette went through two quarterbacks before they could respond offensively but would get on the board, trailing 28-7 at the half.

The falcons continued to apply pressure in the second half, and Corvan Taylor's interception off Rent Montie, killed Lafayette's chance to gain momentum at the end.

Falcons now prep to face the Naval Academy scheduled on September 11.

