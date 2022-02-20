Falcons make most of Senior Day, trump Aggies 67-56

COLORADO STATE — On the afternoon spent commemorating Air Force's senior class, it should come as no coincidence that the Falcons veteran leadership steered the ship in today's 67-56 win over Utah State.

Riley Snyder led the Falcons with 17 points, 15 of which came in the second half. Snyder also managed six rebounds and three assists. Cierra Winters gave Air Force an early jolt, as eight of her 13 points came in the first quarter. Winters provided relentless defensive pressure, snaring five steals to lead all players.

Nikki McDonald scored a season-high 11 points to go with five rebounds, as Kamri Heath was also in double-figures with 10 points.

Point guard Jo Huntimer continues to get better each time she hits the floor, as the freshman led all players with a career-high eight assists.

The patented Air Force defense was on display Saturday afternoon, as the Falcons forced 23 Utah State turnovers compared to just nine from the home side. Chris Gobrecht's team managed 29 points directly via turnovers, whereas the Aggies managed only nine.

In a tight game early on, the Falcons pulled away from the Aggies in the middle of the third quarter. Tied 40-40 with 4:53 left in the quarter, Air Force closed the period on a 10-2 run. The Falcons forced eight turnovers in the third quarter while surrendering none.

The Falcons closed the game with their most efficient shooting quarter of the afternoon, leading by as many as 15 down the final stretch.

Next, Air Force travels to San Jose State on February 23 to kickstart a two-game California road trip. Tip-off is scheduled for 12 pm MT.