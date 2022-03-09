Falcons historic season comes to an end in MWC tourney loss to UNLV

LAS VEGAS — The Air Force women's basketbal team was unable to extend its historic season in the Air Force Reserve Mountain West Conference Tournament on Tuesday night, as the Falcons fell to top-seed UNLV 61-50 on Tuesday.

"I thought it was a very hard-fought game, obviously," said head coach Chris Gobrecht. "I was very proud of the effort that our players gave tonight. I thought they played their tails off. I thought they played about as hard as they could possibly play. We just needed to get a few more shots to fall or we needed to get a few more free throws that I thought we probably earned."

Riley Snyder led all players with 19 points.

"It's just so difficult because we did have such a great season and we just didn't want it to end," said Snyder. "We knew that this was our chance and to kind of have that come to a close in a game like that...yeah, it just, it's really hard. Especially for the seniors who poured so much into this program for four years. So, yeah, it's really tough for us."

Kamri Heath was the other Falcon to finish in double-figures, finishing with 12 points.

Air Force's pressure on defense paid its dividends, as the Falcons created 21 UNLV turnovers, though the Falcons were unable to capitalize on the extra possessions.

The key state in the game was the amount of foul called, as the Falcons were called for 22 fouls to UNLV's 12.

"We had to play that hard and we had to bring the defense," said Gobrecht. "And sometimes though when you're working that hard on one end of the floor it can be tough to have things flow on the other end."

Air Force will await the potential for postseason play.

