Falcons frustrate Bulldogs for second win in program history over Fresno State

USAFA — A pair of celebrities invaded Clune Arena on Wednesday night in social media, stars Haley & Hanna Cavinder, who play for the Fresno State Bulldogs.

But their Tik Tok, Instagram & Twitter fame didn't faze the Falcons as Air Force took down the visiting Fresno State Bulldogs 66-57 for only the second time in program history.

Senior Riley Snyder had a team-high 21 points for Air Force drawing a game-high eight fouls on the offensive end of the floor, leading to a career-best 11 free throws made on 12 attempts. The senior was also 2-3 from beyond the arc to go with a career-high six assists and five rebounds.

Haley Cavinder recorded a double-double leading all scores with 24 points & 13 rebounds.

Next, Air Force remains at home to host the San Jose Spartans on Saturday, January 22, with tip-off scheduled for 3 pm MT.

