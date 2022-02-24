Falcons force 24 turnovers in road win over Spartans

SAN JOSE — Stifling defense & a career day for freshman Lauren McDonald propelled the Air Force women's basketball team to a 68-59 road win over San Jose State on Wednesday afternoon,

McDonald finished the day leading the Falcons with a career-high 18 points, going 4-7 from beyond the arc. Senior Cierra Winters also had a solid second-half performance, scoring 12 of her 16 points over the final 20 minutes of regulation.

But it was the Falcon defense that was the difference in the game. Air Force was able to force 24 Spartan turnovers, which allowed the Falcons to outscore the Spartans 24-7 in points off of turnovers - music to head coach Chris Gobrecht's ears. The Falcons also forced San Jose St. to shoot 23.1% from three-point range.

The Falcons will remain in Northern California as head to Fresno State on Saturday for their final road game of the season. Tip time against the Bulldogs is set for 3 p.m.

