Falcons fall to Bentley in first round of AHA playoffs to end their season

WALTHAM, Mass. — Bentley goalie Nicholas Grabko made 28 saves, including 14 in the third period, in a 7-3 win over Air Force in the first round of the Atlantic Hockey playoffs.

With the win, Bentley advances to the AHA quarterfinals against top-seeded AIC, while Air Force ends their season with a 3-10-1 overall record.

“We did a lot of good things tonight, but we just weren’t good enough in every aspect of our game to win,” head coach Frank Serratore. “After getting that first goal and then falling behind, our guys found a way to come back and tie it. We needed to get that next one. We made some mistakes tonight and they cost us dearly. This team was a joy to be around every day. Our seniors showed great leadership through a challenging season and they are leaving his program in great shape. The culture of our program has never been better.”

Air Force outshot Bentley, 31-27, in the game. Air Force was 2-for-4 on the power play while Bentley was 1-for-2.