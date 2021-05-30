Falcons Fall short 9-8, to Fresno State on Senior Day

COLORADO SPRINGS- The Air Force Academy baseball held their senior night and wrapped up their regular-season finale to Fresno State Saturday.

Although the Falcons fell short, they finish the regular season with a 26-22 overall record. This 2021 season record makes it the best season for the Falcons since 1993.

The Falcons recorded 11 hits on the day and led 4-3 in the first inning. They later found themselves down by four but were able to slowly put themselves back in when Aerik Joe came through with his first career hit to tie it at 8 in the 8th inning. Bulldogs were able to put one up in the 9th to take the 9-8 win.