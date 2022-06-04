Watch
Falcons fall in Regional rematch with Texas, 11-3

Air Force's Paul Skenes delivers a pitch against Texas in the NCAA Austin Regional
Posted at 10:52 PM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-04 00:52:13-04

AUSTIN — For the first time in 53 years, the Air Force baseball team competed in the postseason on Friday in NCAA Regional rematch with Texas.

A shaky start on defense as well as an extended five-run Longhorns 5th inning were too much to overcome, as the Falcons fell to the Longhorns, 11 to 3.

Paul Skenes, who hadn't lost a start since March 18, was relieved after 4+ innings, having allowed seven hits and six runs (four earned) with four strikeouts and a pair of hit batters. The Longhorns were calculated in their approach at the plate, consistently prolonging counts and forcing Skenes into deep at-bats.

Air Force will face Dallas Baptist on Saturday in an elimination game in the Austin Regional. First pitch is schedule for 11 A.M. MT.
