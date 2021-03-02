Menu

Falcons fall in final regular season game at Colorado State

FalconVision
Air Force's Joe Octave with a dunk in the Falcons win against New Mexico on Monday
Posted at 11:04 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 01:04:15-05

FORT COLLINS — The Air Force men's basketball team finished their 2021 regular season with a 74-44 loss on Monday night at Colorado State.

Senior guard Chris Joyce led the Falcons with 10 points, while the Rams' David Roody led all scores with 22 points.

Guards Carter Murphy, Joseph Octave and AJ Walker all scored seven points each. Octave led the Falcons six a career-high six rebounds. Murphy was one of five Falcons to make a three.

Forward Nikc Jackson added five points and five rebounds. Guard Camden Vander Zwaag added six points.

Air Force will have the rest of the week off from competition.

The Falcons return to action at the 2021 Air Force Reserve Mountain West Men’s Basketball Championship, beginning March 10 at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nev.

