Falcons' comeback not enough in loss at Boise State

BOISE, IDAHO — After being down 14 points in the first half, the Air Force men's basketball team could complete the comeback on the road at Boise State, falling the Broncos at ExtraMile Arena, 62-56.

Trailing by double digits just minutes into the game, the Falcons mounted several rallies against the Broncos to keep it close, even taking the lead early in the second half.

Then trailing by 13 with just under five minutes to play, the Falcons went on a 12-1 run to cut the Boise lead to two at 58-56 with 28 seconds left in the game. The rally was quelled after Boise State made its last four free throws to close out the game.

Junior forward Nikc Jackson led the team with 17 points and six rebounds. Its' Jackson's second consecutive game in double-figures scoring, notching the 17 points in just 21 minutes off the bench.

Air Force held Boise State to its fewest points at home since 2012. The Falcons also out-rebounded the second-best rebounding team in the conference 26-24. Unfortunately, the Falcons committed 20 turnovers and shot just 43 percent from the free throw line.

Forward Tyson Degenhart led Boise State, which won its 10th straight game, with 19 points. Guard Emmanuel Akot added 12 points on four three-point baskets.

The Falcons return to action Thursday, hosting UNLV at 7 PM MT.

