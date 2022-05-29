Falcons claim Mountain West Title

SAN DIEGO, California — The Air Force Falcons are headed to the NCAA Regional Baseball Regional Tournament for the first time since 1969 after defeating the San Jose State Spartans 8-3 on Saturday eveing to claim the Mountain West Conference Title.

The fourth-seeded Falcons entered the game on a hot streak upsetting Number 1 seeded UNLV 5-2 on Thursday before besting the Spartans 7-3 in the semi-final round Friday.

San Jose had topped Number 2 Nevada 15-6 earlier in the afternoon to advance to the championship game. The Spartans jumped onto the scoreboard first with a two-run double in the bottom of the 2nd inning.

Sophomore catcher Brayden Altorfer drove in the Falcons' first run of the night in the top of the 3rd with a line drive to right field.

SJSU then extended its lead in the bottom of the 5th when Robert Hamchuk drove in a run on a single to center.

Jake Grieving then narrowed the Spartans lead with a solo home run into right in the top of the sixth. Sam Kulasingam tied the game later in the inning with an RBI single into left.

The Falcons took their first lead of the game in the top of the 7th. Spartans reliever Joey Cammarata loaded the bases by first walking Gabe Garcia, and then hitting the next two Air Force batters.

Trayden Tamiya made Cammarate pay by hitting a bases-clearing single to right. Kulasingam brought home Tamiya and Aerik Joe later in the inning on a two-run double to right.

Centerfielder Blake Covin made an eye-popping, diving catch to pick up the Falcons' first out of the 9th inning. Pitcher CJ Dornak struck out the Spartans Makana Olaso and Hamchuk to seal the victory.

