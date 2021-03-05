Falcon flies past Canon City; Colts beat Eagles in overtime for share of SLC crown

SOUTHERN COLORADO — With three days left in the CHSAA high school basketball regular season, conference crowns are being awarded all around the state.

In Pueblo, the Pueblo South Colts were able to hold off the Pueblo East Eagles, 73 to 69 in overtime, for a share of the Southern League Conference crown.

It was the final regular season game for both teams as both teams are also expected to make the 4A playoffs.

Up in Falcon, the Lady Falcons blew past Canon City, 52 to 33, in a non-conference game.

It was also the final game for both the Tigers & the Falcons.

The Falcons are expected to be a top-ranked team in rhe 3A playoffs, while Canon City will also be apart of the 4A playoffs.