F1 world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton added to Broncos ownership group

DENVER — The Denver Broncos have added another big name to their ownership group — Formula One world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton.

The Broncos announced the addition to the ownership group in a tweet Tuesday morning:

"We're delighted to welcome seven-time Formula One World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group. He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global equality, including in his own sport. With over 100 race wins, Lewis is considered the most successful F1 driver of all time. His resilient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organization."

Hamilton shared a tweet after the announcement saying he's "honoured to work with a world class team."

Excited to join an incredible group of owners and become a part of the @Broncos story!! Honoured to work with a world class team and serve as an example of the value of more diverse leadership across all sports. Roscoe already thinks he made

the team 😂 #LetsRide 🐎🔥 pic.twitter.com/TSLQdPM8Hz — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 2, 2022

Shortly after the announcement, the Broncos new quarterback Russell Wilson shared the tweet saying, "winning is a habit."

The ownership group now includes Walmart heir Rob Walton, Carrie and Greg Penner — Walton's daughter and son-in-law — Mellody Hobson and Condoleezza Rice. The $4.65 billion agreement to purchase the Broncos is expected to be voted on by NFL owners on Aug. 9 in Minnesota, according to a source.

It represents a record price for a North American sports franchise, and is expected to be approved.

Over the past 18 months, the Broncos have added a new general manager in George Paton, new coach in Nathaniel Hackett and Wilson.

The change in ownership will mark the end of the Bowlen ownership of the Broncos, which began in 1984 when Pat Bowlen purchased the team for $70 million. He helped guide the Broncos to three Super Bowl titles. He passed away in 2019 at the age of 75.