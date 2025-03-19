Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Expansion NWSL team unveils plans for new downtown Denver women's soccer stadium

NWSL-Denver Stadium Soccer
AP
This image provided by the Skylark, shows an artists' rendering of the proposed new stadium for the expansion National Women’s Soccer League team in Denver. (Skylark via AP)
NWSL-Denver Stadium Soccer
Posted

DENVER — The expansion National Women's Soccer League team in Denver has unveiled plans for a new downtown soccer stadium.

The team is scheduled to begin play next year. The stadium is expected to open in 2028 and will become just the second purpose-built women's soccer stadium in the league.

The Kansas City Current opened CPKC Stadium last year. The new owners of the Denver team intend to build a 14,500-seat facility with an open end that looks out over green space.

___



Colorado Governor Jared Polis raises the Canadian National Flag at the state capitol

In a release from Saturday morning, Governor Jared Polis announced that the Canadian National Flag will be raised at the State Capitol to celebrate March 15 as Colorado Canada Friendship Day.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis raises the Canadian National Flag at the state capitol

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community