Expansion NWSL team unveils plans for new downtown Denver women's soccer stadium

DENVER — The expansion National Women's Soccer League team in Denver has unveiled plans for a new downtown soccer stadium.

The team is scheduled to begin play next year. The stadium is expected to open in 2028 and will become just the second purpose-built women's soccer stadium in the league.

The Kansas City Current opened CPKC Stadium last year. The new owners of the Denver team intend to build a 14,500-seat facility with an open end that looks out over green space.

___





Colorado Governor Jared Polis raises the Canadian National Flag at the state capitol In a release from Saturday morning, Governor Jared Polis announced that the Canadian National Flag will be raised at the State Capitol to celebrate March 15 as Colorado Canada Friendship Day. Colorado Governor Jared Polis raises the Canadian National Flag at the state capitol

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.