Expansion NWSL team unveils plans for new downtown Denver women's soccer stadium

DENVER — The expansion National Women's Soccer League team in Denver has unveiled plans for a new downtown soccer stadium.
The team is scheduled to begin play next year. The stadium is expected to open in 2028 and will become just the second purpose-built women's soccer stadium in the league.
The Kansas City Current opened CPKC Stadium last year. The new owners of the Denver team intend to build a 14,500-seat facility with an open end that looks out over green space.
___
Colorado Governor Jared Polis raises the Canadian National Flag at the state capitol
In a release from Saturday morning, Governor Jared Polis announced that the Canadian National Flag will be raised at the State Capitol to celebrate March 15 as Colorado Canada Friendship Day.
____
