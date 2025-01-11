Excitement among fans builds as Denver Broncos prepare for playoffs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Broncos are back in the playoffs for the first time since they won Super Bowl 50 in 2016. Fans are excited to watch Denver in the Wildcard Game Sunday, and local bars are excited for customers to come watch.

News5 caught up with the owner of Wyatt's Pub and Grill in Colorado Springs.

"When they're winning during the season, you see it on Mondays and Tuesdays when people come in and they want to talk about how exciting the game was or whatever and it builds all season long," said Todd Wyatt, Owner of Wyatt's Pub and Grill.

The Broncos play at 11 a.m. on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

___





Matthew Livelsberger: The Colorado Springs Man Found Inside The Las Vegas Cybertruck Residents living in an east Colorado Springs townhome complex shared their disbelief after learning one of their neighbors was suspected of detonating explosives inside a Cybertruck in Las Vegas on New Year's Day. Matthew Livelsberger: the Springs man found inside the Las Vegas cybertruck

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.