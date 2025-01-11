Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Excitement among fans builds as Denver Broncos prepare for playoffs

Fans are excited to watch Denver in the wildcard game Sunday and local bars are excited for customers to come watch. News5 caught up with the owner of Wyatt's Pub and Grill in Colorado Springs. The bar is a favorite place for fans to gather to watch the games.
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Broncos are back in the playoffs for the first time since they won Super Bowl 50 in 2016. Fans are excited to watch Denver in the Wildcard Game Sunday, and local bars are excited for customers to come watch.

News5 caught up with the owner of Wyatt's Pub and Grill in Colorado Springs.

"When they're winning during the season, you see it on Mondays and Tuesdays when people come in and they want to talk about how exciting the game was or whatever and it builds all season long," said Todd Wyatt, Owner of Wyatt's Pub and Grill.

The Broncos play at 11 a.m. on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

___



Matthew Livelsberger: The Colorado Springs Man Found Inside The Las Vegas Cybertruck

Residents living in an east Colorado Springs townhome complex shared their disbelief after learning one of their neighbors was suspected of detonating explosives inside a Cybertruck in Las Vegas on New Year's Day.

Matthew Livelsberger: the Springs man found inside the Las Vegas cybertruck

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community