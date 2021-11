COLORADO SPRINGS — The Air Force Men’s Basketball team coming off a big weekend, being named the Sunshine Slam Tournament Champions.

Freshman Ethan Taylor played a big role for the Falcons putting up 11 points against Holy Cross and following with 13 more against Bethune-Cookman. The Mountain West Conference named him Freshman of the Week.

Taylor is averaging 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.8 steals per game.