Ed Robson Arena to host international hockey tournament

COLORADO SPRINGS — Some of the best youth hockey players in the world are coming to Colorado Springs.

Next week, Ed Robson Arena will host the 15th annual Athletix Under-17 Five Nations Tournament from Aug. 9th-13th.

The tournament features the U-17 USA hockey team, along with teams from Czechia, Germany, Slovakia, and Switzerland.

This is the third time the tournament will take place in the United State, the last time being in 2016 in Plano, Tex.

The Under-17 Five Nations Tournament will feature two games each day, starting on Tuesday, Aug. 9, with Czechia facing Switzerland at 3 p.m. MT, followed by the U.S.-Germany match-up at 7 p.m. For the complete schedule, click here.

The U.S. is the defending champion of the U17 Five Nations Tournament, having won last year's event in Visp, Switzerland.

Tickets, which can be purchased here, are just $10 per day, which entitles fans to attend both games.

The Colorado Springs Sports Corporation, UCHealth and Colorado College are all contributors to the tournament.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.