Dylan Riggins gets back on the horse at Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo

Bareback rider, Dylan Riggins grew up in South Dakota however he has some ties to Southern Colorado. His family and friends live in Woodland Park so he grew up visiting Colorado Springs often and of course, attending the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.

"I've been here since I was a little kid, I won the kiddie dress up review and mutton bustin'," Riggins smiled. "I still got pictures with the rodeo queens and got a little buckle, so this rodeo kind of means a little bit to me just 'cause of that."

The 26-year-old is back this time as a PRCA Rookie competing in bareback riding.

It's one of his first rodeos back since suffering a severe injury in 2021 in which a horse landed on him and broke his collarbone, sternum, shoulder blade and multiple ribs.

"It was terrible because when I got injured it was in the middle of the rodeo run, and I had so many big plans for that summer," Riggins said. "By the time I was kind of healed and could probably ride bareback again, it was winter and there was nothing going on, I decided to take that time to get the healthiest and strongest I've ever been."

It was a rough nine-month recovery, but Riggins said getting back on the horse was never in question.

"What keeps me in it is just the love of the sport and my love of horses," Riggins said.

While Riggins goal is to make his first NFR appearance and become World Champion, he also hopes to own his own horse training facility someday.