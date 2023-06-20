Drivers gear up for 101st Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, towns expect boom in business

PIKES PEAK REGION — 70 drivers will make the 12.42 miles trek to the top of America's Mountain this Sunday in the 101st Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

"I'm super excited to be here and just be a part of this massive worldwide event," competitor Scott Knott said. "It's definitely the biggest race I've ever done and I've been doing this for quite a long time"

Another driver from New Jersey named Tyler Pappas echoed that sentiment.

"I'm super stoked to be competing in this event, it's a legendary, historic event and I'm happy to be here in Colorado," Pappas said.

The race has six divisions. From multi-million dollar cars to garage-built beasts, the rules offer something for everyone.

"You get guys like me who are not pro, not a full-time racer and we get to go toe-to-toe with guys who've got a lot bigger budget and a lot more experience," Pappas explained.

Like most major sporting events, the competitors experience some nerves beforehand.

"I'm of course nervous about crashing," Knott said. "I have driven off a cliff in Barbados, so my number one priority is my own safety."

Perhaps the most challenging part of this course is the rapidly changing weather. It may start in the sunshine, but the driver could travel through rain, hail, fog, and snow before crossing the finish line.

"I'm pretty confident in my car and my ability to drive it despite the fact that the conditions might not be optimal, but that's just apart of the race," Pappas said.

It's been a rainy spring in Colorado so drivers are preparing for that to impact the course.

"Definitely worried about ice, but I'm just going to try to be vigilant of the conditions and go as fast as I can," Knott added.

The Race to the Clouds is sold out with over 7,500 spectators expected. According to data from last year's race, 87% of spectators came from outside Colorado Springs and represented 49 out of 50 states.

Michal Francis, the owner of the Fountain Creek Inn in Manitou Springs, said rooms starting booking up for this weekend six months ago. Francis said she is hosting people from as far as Australia and France for the race weekend.

"All the hotels are very competitive and so it does drive up rates, and it's just, it's good for business. It's good for the small business owners. It's great for me," she said.

The Blue Moose Tavern in Green Mountain Falls is also expecting a boom in sales on Saturday and Sunday.

"There's a lot of Airbnbs in the area. So we anticipate really having the place pretty packed out and we have a lot of events going on. We have live music this weekend and it should be a good time," said Chris Seymour, a bartender at the bar.

If you weren't able to snag a ticket to the hill climb, you can still watch the race online. There is also a Fan Fest in Downtown Colorado Springs on Friday night that is free to attend. It is a chance for people to meet the drivers in person and see the vehicles that will be heading up the mountain on Sunday. The Fan Fest is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

