Doyle hits 1st career grand slam, Rockies tie franchise record for runs in 20-7 win over Red Sox

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar, left, tags out Boston Red Sox's David Hamilton as he tries to steal second base as second base umpire Mark Wegner looks to make the call in the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 7:50 AM, Jul 25, 2024

DENVER (AP) — Brenton Doyle hit a grand slam, one of four home runs by Colorado, and the Rockies tied a franchise record for runs in a 20-7 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.

Ezequiel Tovar homered and singled twice, extended his hitting streak to 11 games with his homer.

Jacob Stallings also homered, Brendan Rodgers had four hits and Kris Bryant singled three times for the Rockies.

Cal Quantrill tossed six solid innings as Colorado took two of three from the scuffling Red Sox. Boston has lost five of its first six to begin the second half of the season.

_____

