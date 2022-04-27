Domann's Dream: A former Colorado Springs football star's path to the NFL draft

COLORADO SPRINGS — Everyone has a childhood dream - big or small.

For Jojo Domann, his dream since he was 4-years-old has been making it to the NFL, which this weekend could finally become a reality.

"It is defiantly still surreal and I do not know if I will truly believe it till people start coming in and really til I get that phone call," explained Domann.

From the Pine Creek Eagles to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Jojo has excelled at every level of football.

But now the Colorado Springs native is trying to fulfill a childhood dream of making it to football's grandest stage.

"Just everything that I do has to be at another level," Domann said. "I found that out at the senior bowl, and it stayed true at the combine, and just being down in Florida, training with all those guys, everyone is training for the same thing."

The former Cornerhusker has been preparing for months for this weekend's NFL draft in Las Vegas even documenting his journey along the way.

"In seventh and eighth grade, having spring football and playing every position on the field and that just getting the ball every play to high school, leading a high school to two state championships, to college and going through an injury season that I had," Domann explained. "And then leading my team even. though we're not winning. and still being a leader and still showing up and still taking pride in my craft and my school. It was all different pieces to the puzzle and now it's all coming together and now can start to make out the image of the NFL. But if it wasn't for each piece of the puzzle, I wouldn't be here."

And that final puzzle piece for versatile defensive back and linebacker is getting a phone call from an NFL team this week.

"I am prepared to cry," joked Jojo. "But it isn't guaranteed. But I will hug all of my family and loved ones and probably run aeound the house for a bit and get rowdy."

Because with family by his side, which includes his twin brother Brock, Jojo knows everything in life happens for a reason.

"It is not to tear you down. It is not to tell you you can't do it. It's so that you have to muster the strength, refine your belief, refine your skills, refine your mindset, so that you can actually do it."

The 2022 NFL draft is set to begin on Thursday, April 28th in Las Vegas and will run till Saturday. Jojo is projected to be drafted between the 3rd and 5th rounds.

