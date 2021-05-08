Doherty product Alijah Bates leaves ASU football program

It was just two years ago when Doherty's Alijah Bates joined the Sun Devils as their newest offensive lineman. The Colorado native followed in his father's footsteps, Solomon Bates, a former linebacker for Arizona State.

At the college level, Bates redshirted his freshman year and didn't play in 2020. Bates was also not in attendance in the final weeks of ASU's spring practice.

According to 247 Sports, Bates will not continue as a Sun Devil due to a personal decision.

Bates was the first Doherty football player in over a decade to join a Power 5 team.