Doherty & Palmer host local signing day

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, a pair of Colorado Springs high schools hosted signing days for their student- athletes who compete at the next level.

At Doherty High School, 12 Spartans signed in their gymnasium. They include:

Jared Bilstein - football - University of Saint Mary

Serenity Burnett - track - Colorado Mesa

Erin Capell - basketball - Colorado College

David Cooper - baseball - Illinois Institute of Technology

Max DiLuzio - baseball - Riverside Community College

Brody Gish = basketball - Buena Vista College

Kyle Neuendorf - baseball - Penn State Mont Alto

Makenzie Noll - basketball - Bethany College

Schafer Reichart - basketball - Colorado Christian

Logan Spring - baseball - Northeastern Junior College

Makayla Stone - soccer - Central College

Griffin Wells - baseball - Northeastern Junior College

The Palmer Terrors also hosted a signing day with six student-athletes putting pen to paper. They include:

Reace Zollicofer – Bethany College - Football

Kolben Barney – Midland University - Basketball

Alannah Severa: Southwest Minnesota State University - cross country & track

Cisco Alvarez: Kansas Wesleyan University - cross country & track

Scott Prieve: University of Colorado Colorado Springs - cross country & track

Emily Schumacher – Lamar Community College - Basketball

Cody Woods - Chadron State College - Football