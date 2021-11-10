Doherty alum Moerman expected to start for Air Force men's basketball

USAFA — The 2020-2021 Air Force men's basketball team will feature a ton of freshman this year.

On Tuesday, head coach Joe Scott revealed that three freshman will be starting for the Falcons to start the season.

One of the freshman that will be starting is Doherty alum Lucas Moerman.

The 6-10 freshman originally committed to Air Force under former head coach Dave Pilipovich, but decided to stay at the Academy and play under Scott.

"All the work I put in in high school and at the prep level and everything, it's really starting to pay off," explained Moerman, who admitted there will be some nerves in the Falcons first game on Thursday at South Dakota as it will be the Colorado Springs native first collegiate start. "It's kind of crazy like when you're putting in all that work in you don't see the rewards very much, you're just grinding and seeing what all these other kids are doing and kind of missing out. Now it's really coming to me. I'm getting the experience I was really hoping for so a lot of childhood dreams are coming true."

Tii-off time in Sioux Falls, SD on Thursday is set for 12:30 p.m. MT.