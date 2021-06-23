Discovery Canyon girl's golf wins 4A state title; first in school history

AURORA — History was made at CommonGround Golf Course in Aurora on Tuesday.

For the first time in school history, the Discovery Canyon girl's golf team claimed the 4A state title with a team score of 485, beating second-place Windsor by 34 strokes.

"It is just crazy," explained Thunder sophomore golfer Emily Cheng, who lead DCC with a personal score of 152. "I do not think it has hit me yet that we are the first girls at DCC, it's crazy. It means so much to me to do it my first year playing state golf."

Emily finished third overall behind Mullen's Sofia Choi (150) and the individual overall winner, Holy Family's Jessica Mason (140).

Emily's sister, Christina, the only senior on this year's team, finished second on the team with a final score of 166.

"I am just so proud of her and to just go out and win it my last year with my sister and our teammates. who have been friends with us for years, it just means everything to me," added Christina.

The Discovery Canyon boys’ golf team won the school’s first state championship in 2016.

Cheyenne Mountain also finished 4th overall, with a team score of 528. The Indian's Ava Schroeder came in 6th place overall with an individual score of 155.