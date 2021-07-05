Díaz comes through again, Rox rally for 3-2 win over Cards

DENVER —Elías Díaz delivered a two-out run-scoring single in the ninth on an afternoon Germán Márquez struck out 11 and was picked for his first All-Star team, helping the Colorado Rockies rally for a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Díaz sent a 3-2 pitch from recently named All-Star closer Alex Reyes into left and Josh Fuentes beat the throw home with a head-first dive. As the crowd cheered, Díaz was mobbed in the outfield by teammates. Díaz also lifted the Rockies past St. Louis with a three-run homer in the ninth on Thursday. Trevor Story tied the game at 2-apiece with a sacrifice fly in the eighth. Story added a solo homer in the first.