Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Diamondbacks extend winning streak to 6, beat Rockies 11-4 as Eugenio Suárez hits grand slam

Rockies Diamondbacks Baseball
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black, right, takes the baseball from starting pitcher Tanner Gordon, center, as catcher Jacob Stallings, left, looks on during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Rockies Diamondbacks Baseball
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX (AP) — Eugenio Suárez hit a grand slam and finished with five RBIs, Joc Pederson drove in two early runs and the Arizona Diamondbacks won their sixth straight game by beating the Colorado Rockies 11-4.

Arizona swept the three-game series and has won 18 of 21, rocketing into postseason contention with its longest winning streak since last August.

Following a 6-1 homestand, the NL champions go on a nine-game trip to Tampa Bay, Miami, and Boston.

Suárez had three hits, driving the first pitch he saw from Riley Pint into the left-center seats for a 10-3 lead in the sixth and his fourth career slam.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App