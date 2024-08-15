Diamondbacks extend winning streak to 6, beat Rockies 11-4 as Eugenio Suárez hits grand slam

PHOENIX (AP) — Eugenio Suárez hit a grand slam and finished with five RBIs, Joc Pederson drove in two early runs and the Arizona Diamondbacks won their sixth straight game by beating the Colorado Rockies 11-4.

Arizona swept the three-game series and has won 18 of 21, rocketing into postseason contention with its longest winning streak since last August.

Following a 6-1 homestand, the NL champions go on a nine-game trip to Tampa Bay, Miami, and Boston.

Suárez had three hits, driving the first pitch he saw from Riley Pint into the left-center seats for a 10-3 lead in the sixth and his fourth career slam.

