Deshawn Williams takes more reps as Mike Purcell heals from injury

DENVER — DeShawn Williams caught some attention at camp Friday when he said this year's defensive line has the potential to be as good or, if not better than that 2015 Broncos d-line. Although Williams wasn't a part of that squad, he says that's the goal.

"The potential is there. On paper, everybody knows how dangerous we can be. But, if we put the work in, it's just going to match what everybody's been saying we can be. I think the sky is the limit for this team."

Williams was forced to step up into a starting role last season when Mike Purcell went down with a foot injury. So as Purcell shakes back from a more recent ankle injury, Williams is ready to step in with the 1's.

"It doesn't really matter about the 1's, 2's, and 3's, because everybody gets equal reps. We don't want to see one of our brothers go down because we know how hard Mike worked to come back. But he just tells me every day, just make it count."

Rookie safety Caden Sterns is also making his time on the field count. Friday Sterns read quarterback Brett Rypien perfectly to intercept another pass.

"He's picked up the defense extremely well. He's been able to advance a lot quicker than your average rookie in his position" said head coach Vic Fangio.

Fangio mentioned Baron Browning and Jamar Johnson are 'way behind' as they recover from injuries. Johnson returned to practice for the first time this camp while Browning remains out.