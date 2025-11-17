Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver’s pro sports teams are on an unbelievable run in the Mile High City

It's a tough time to be an opposing sports team visiting the Mile High City.
DENVER, Colo. — It’s a tough time to be an opposing sports team visiting the Mile High City.

The Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche are playing at an unbelievably high level at home right now, logging a combined 19-0-2 record when playing in Denver.

The Broncos are 6-0 at Empower Field. The Nuggets are 6-0 at Ball Arena. The Avs are 7-0-2 – the NHL puts overtime losses in a different column in the standings – at Ball, having lost to the Dallas Stars (Oct. 11) and Carolina Hurricanes (Oct. 23) in shootouts on their home ice.

That means since the Broncos’ season kicked off in September, the three major sports teams in-season right now have not lost in Denver in regulation.

Another fun one for Broncos fans: Those three teams combined have the same number in the loss column (5) as the Kansas City Chiefs, after the Broncos knocked off the Chiefs on Sunday to send them to 5-5.

Here's where the records stand as of the publishing of this article:

  • Broncos (9-2)
  • Nuggets (10-2) 
  • Avs (13-1-5)

