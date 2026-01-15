Denver Summit FC's full inaugural season schedule released: Game times, how to watch

DENVER, Colo. — Denver Summit FC's full schedule for its inaugural season dropped Thursday morning.

The 30-game slate is backloaded with home matches as the Summit's temporary Centennial Stadium remains under construction. The club will play just three of its first 11 matches in Colorado, with the first home match taking place at Empower Field at Mile High on March 28.

Two more home contests, April 25 and May 16, will be played at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

The schedule released Thursday has the Summit playing at Centennial Stadium for the first time on July 3 when it hosts the Kansas City Current.

That game could also be one to circle as the potential Summit debut for global superstar Lindsey Heaps, who is set to join the team in June at the conclusion of her French league season.

The club plays its first-ever match in San Jose on March 14, in a date with Bay FC. Its next two matches come against the last two NWSL champions in the Orlando Pride and Gotham FC before Denver comes home for its first home match being billed "The Kickoff" against the Washington Spirit.

Here's the full 2026 slate, with home matches in bold and those airing on The Spot Denver 3 noted.

Denver Summit FC schedule (match times in MT)

Saturday, March 14, 2026, 4:30 PM: @ Bay FC

Friday, March 20, 2026, 6:00 PM: @ Orlando Pride

Wednesday, March 25, 2026, 5:30 PM: @ Gotham FC

Saturday, March 28, 2026, 12:00 PM: vs. Washington Spirit

Saturday, April 04, 2026, 6:45 PM: @ Seattle Reign

Saturday, April 25, 2026, 6:45 PM: vs. San Diego Wave FC

Sunday, May 03, 2026, 1:00 PM: @ Boston Legacy FC

Saturday, May 09, 2026, 6:00 PM: @ Houston Dash

Saturday, May 16, 2026, 6:45 PM: vs. Orlando Pride

Saturday, May 23, 2026, 4:30 PM: @ Utah Royals

Friday, May 29, 2026, 6:00 PM: @ Racing Louisville

Friday, July 03, 2026, 7:30 PM: vs. Kansas City Current

Sunday, July 12, 2026, 5:00 PM: vs. Houston Dash

Saturday, July 18, 2026, 12:00 PM: vs. Portland Thorns FC

Sunday, July 26, 2026, 5:00 PM: @ Washington Spirit

Sunday, August 02, 2026, 7:00 PM: vs. Boston Legacy FC

Saturday, August 08, 2026, 2:00 PM: vs. Utah Royals

Friday, August 14, 2026, 8:00 PM: @ San Diego Wave FC

Wednesday, August 19, 2026, 8:00 PM: vs. North Carolina Courage

Saturday, August 22, 2026, 6:45 PM: @ Portland Thorns FC

Saturday, August 29, 2026, 6:45 PM: vs. Chicago Stars FC

Sunday, September 06, 2026, 12:00 PM: vs. Gotham FC

Friday, September 11, 2026, 8:00 PM: @ Angel City FC

Wednesday, September 16, 2026, 7:30 PM: vs. Bay FC

Saturday, September 19, 2026, 6:45 PM: vs. Seattle Reign

Saturday, September 26, 2026, 10:30 AM: @ Kansas City Current

Sunday, October 04, 2026, 2:00 PM: @ Chicago Stars FC

Saturday, October 17, 2026, 6:45 PM: vs. Angel City FC

Saturday, October 24, 2026, 4:30 PM: vs. Racing Louisville

Sunday, November 01, 2026, 3:00 PM: @ North Carolina Courage

