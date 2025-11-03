Denver Summit FC to play its first-ever home match at Empower Field. Here's how you can get tickets

DENVER, Colo. — Denver Summit FC, the city's upstart National Women's Soccer League team, will play its first-ever home match at Empower Field at Mile High.

The match will be played Saturday, March 28 at 12 p.m. MT. Summit FC president Jen Millet said the club has its sights set on breaking the attendance record for women's pro sports.

"When we set about planning for this match, we really wanted a venue that could accommodate two main criteria: One, it needed to have championship football DNA, and we've got that here at Empower Field at Mile High," she said. "The second was, it needed to be large enough to match the tremendous groundswell of support we've received from the Denver fan community and the business community, and clearly we have that."

Tickets go on sale Nov. 12 for the match being billed "The Kickoff" and can be purchased on the Summit FC website.

Denver’s first-ever women’s sports franchise has been met with extraordinary interest since it was announced in January.

The club said it shattered NWSL expansion records by selling 15,000 season ticket deposits for the 14,500-seat stadium at Santa Fe Yards it expects to open in the spring of 2028.

After opening play at Empower Field, the team will play its home games in a temporary stadium in Centennial that broke ground in June.

The club's marketing blitz has included assembling an ownership group consisting of investment firms, high-profile business executives and Colorado sports icons.

It has named a head coach and signed a trio of players to its roster: Forward and Colorado native Ally Watt, midfielder Lourdes Bosch and its first international acquisition, Nahikari García from Spain.

"Being here at [Empower Field] is a bold step for Denver Summit FC, and it's a huge day for sports in our city," controlling owner Rob Cohen said Monday. "I want to thank the City of Denver and especially our fans for believing in the vision that we created around this team. [...] I can't wait to have March 28, 2026 find its proper place in the sports history of this incredible Sports City."

