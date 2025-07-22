Denver Summit FC: Colorado's NWSL team has announced its new name

DENVER, Colo. — Denver's new pro women's soccer team will officially be called Denver Summit FC when it begins play next year, the club announced Tuesday morning.

Introducing, Denver Summit Football Club ⛰️ pic.twitter.com/k69S9fSvxz — Denver Summit FC (@denver_nwsl) July 22, 2025

The team name was decided with the help of a fan vote earlier this year. Finalists were announced back in February were:



Denver Peak FC

Colorado 14ers FC

Colorado Summit FC

Denver Elevate FC

Denver FC

Denver Gold FC



The specific "Denver Summit FC," as you'll notice is not on the list.

"I think it's really purposeful in that Denver will be the home of the second-ever stadium that's built for women," team president Jen Millet said during a media availability Tuesday morning. "We really wanted to recognize that and honor that and celebrate Denver being the home of the stadium."

The National Women’s Soccer League filed a trademark for Denver Summit FC on July 11, records show.

Denver Summit FC's name and crest honor the history of soccer around the world, the club explained. The shield is a tradition for the sport, as well as including "FC" in the name.

"The use of 'Football Club' reflects a desire to be recognized on a global stage. It positions the club as part of the world’s game and signals a clear intent to compete internationally with purpose and ambition," Denver Summit FC said on its website Tuesday morning.

The font on the crest is based on the jobbing typeface commonly used during the era of western expansion, according to the club.

Denver Summit FC's colors include green and white — reflecting the traditional Colorado license plate, yellow — in honor of Colorado natives who often say the state gets 300 days of sunshine each year, and sandstone red — a nod to the red rock formations throughout the state.

The club released an official launch video on social media. You can watch below:

Club leadership is scheduled to speak with the media about the new brand identity later Tuesday morning. Team merchandise is already on sale here.

The club is hosting a brand launch block party at McGregor Square on Saturday. It's open to the public, and fans can go celebrate the new team identity with festivities and new Summit FC merch.

The Denver Summit FC brand becoming official marks the culmination of a seven-month marketing buildup since Denver was tapped as the home of the NWSL’s 16th franchise back in January that has included a record amount of season ticket reservations.

Last month, the team broke ground on its performance center in Centennial that will also house the temporary stadium where Summit FC will play its inaugural season in 2026. Meanwhile, it has announced plans for a $70 million, 14,500-seat stadium in Santa Fe Yards that would open for the 2028 season.

The club also finalized its ownership group last month, which includes investment firms, business executives and Colorado sports icons.

In its official announcement, the team said it "collaborated with" the Colorado Summit ultimate frisbee team that already exists. That team will rebrand ahead of the 2026 season, according to the announcement.

The announcement did not mention the Denver Summit of the National Gay Flag Football League, which has operated since 2007 and donned the Summit moniker since at least 2008, according to its website.

