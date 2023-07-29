Denver sports venues serve up fried food with smaller carbon footprint

DENVER — Denver's largest sports venues are serving up snacks in a more environmentally friendly way.

They're reusing cooking oil for multiple games with the help of Filta, a company that recycles cooking oil for commercial kitchens.

DJ Kayl operates a franchise servicing more than 100 customers along the Front Range, including Coors Field, Ball Arena, Dicks Sporting Goods Park, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Kayl and his team bring in a special microfiltration unit to remove used cooking oil and filter out impurities, allowing the oil to be reused.

Local company helps stadiums serve delicious food while reducing carbon footprint

“Every time we filter the oil, we save that much oil for not having to be mass produced again,” Kayl said.

Filta services Coors Field, Ball Arena and Dicks Sporting Goods Park. Those three venues recycled more than 230,000 pounds of cooking oil from July of 2022 to June of 2023.

“It’s really important for the bigger clients to jump on board on this because they themselves have a bigger imprint on the environment,” Kayl said.

Once the oil is no longer able to be used for cooking, it can be turned into biodiesel, which further reduces the carbon footprint of large commercial kitchens. In the last year, Coors Field, Ball Arena and Dicks Sporting Goods Park converted enough oil into biodiesel to equal planting 15,709 trees.