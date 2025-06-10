Denver NWSL breaks ground on temporary stadium in Centennial

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Team owners and Centennial leaders on Monday broke ground on a temporary stadium for Denver's National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team.

In March, the team announced plans for a 14,500-seat stadium in the area of Broadway and Interstate 25, known as Santa Fe Yards, in Denver. The stadium is expected to open in spring 2028. In the meantime, Denver NWSL plans to practice and compete in a temporary stadium in Centennial.

Denver NWSL

Team officials and city leaders on Monday broke ground on the temporary home near South Potomac Street and East Fremont Avenue. The 43-acre site is set to include a 12,000-seat stadium and a 20,000-square-foot training facility. According to a release from Denver NWSL, the performance center will include soccer fields, recovery facilities, strength and conditioning spaces, a video analysis theater and more.

“We’re just getting started, but breaking ground today on the performance center is a huge step,” said Rob Cohen, controlling owner of Denver NWSL, in a statement. “We’re building something our athletes can be proud of, and we couldn’t do it without the incredible support of the City of Centennial and Cherry Creek Schools.”

Denver7

The Cherry Creek School District Board of Education approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the team in March, which allows the district to use the site's amenities, including the fields. Denver NWSL on Monday said the collaboration with the school district also includes internships, "classroom presentations" from club staff, and a $100,000 donation to the Cherry Creek Schools Foundation.

“It’s exciting to see construction begin on a facility that will inspire athletes of all ages,” said Centennial Mayor Stephanie Piko in a statement. “This project represents a long-term investment in our students, city and the future of women’s sports.”

The Denver NWSL — which has yet to be named — will begin playing in 2026. To learn more about the Denver NWSL and check out tickets, click here.

___

Fentanyl scare prompts evacuation from a southern Colorado arts festival A fentanyl scare prompted the evacuation of more than 1,500 people from an arts festival in southern Colorado over the weekend. Fentanyl scare prompts evacuation from a southern Colorado arts festival

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.