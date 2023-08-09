Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Denver Nuggets announce 2023 preseason schedule

Nuggets Parade Basketball
Jack Dempsey/AP
Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green, center, celebrates with teammates during a rally to mark the Nuggets first NBA basketball championship Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Nuggets Parade Basketball
Posted at 6:03 PM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 20:03:02-04

DENVER — It's been eight weeks (57 days, to be exact) since the Denver Nuggets hoisted the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy for the first time in franchise history. Though we are still reveling in the championship glow, it's time to look ahead to the upcoming season.

The Denver Nuggets on Tuesday released its 2023 preseason schedule.

Sadly, the Nuggets only have one at-home preseason game — Oct. 15 against the Chicago Bulls. The remaining four games will be on the road.

  • Oct. 10 @ Phoenix Suns. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. MST.
  • Oct. 12 @ Chicago Bulls. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. MST.
  • Oct. 15 vs. Chicago Bulls. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. MST.
  • Oct. 17 @ LA Clippers. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. MST.
  • Oct. 19 @ LA Clippers. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. MST.

Altitude TV will announce its preseason broadcast schedule at a later time. For ticket information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

JA Toyota Promo Sidebar 480x360.jpg

Nominate someone amazing