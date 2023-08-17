Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Denver Nuggets 2023-24 schedule released: The dates to circle on your calendar

By our count, the defending champs will play on national TV at least 21 times, including four on Denver7.
We now have the entire Nuggets' schedule, and there are plenty of dates Nuggets fans will want to circle on their calendars.
Nuggets Parade Basketball
Posted at 5:20 PM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 19:20:42-04

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets will open their title defense in the 2023-24 NBA opener with a showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers – the team Denver swept out of the postseason last year.

That game tips off at 5:30 p.m. MST on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at Ball Arena.

Another must-see game is the Nuggets’ Christmas Day home tilt with the Golden State Warriors. That one tips off at 12:50 p.m. MST on Denver7.

We now have the entire schedule, though, and there are plenty more dates Nuggets fans will want to circle on their calendars, too, including:

  • Nov. 1: Nuggets @ Timberwolves – Denver visits Anthony Edwards and Minnesota, who the Nuggets ousted first last postseason
  • Dec. 1: Nuggets @ Suns – Denver’s 2023 Western Conference Semifinals foe hopes for a full healthy season from Kevin Durant
  • Jan. 14: Pacers @ Nuggets – Bruce Brown, a key bench player and fan favorite for the 2023 champs, returns to town
  • Jan. 19: Nuggets @ Celtics – Boston figures to be a contender for the top spot in the East
  • Jan. 27: 76ers @ Nuggets – another Eastern Conference power comes to town, airing on Denver7
  • Jan. 29: Bucks @ Nuggets – Milwaukee, last year’s Eastern Conference No. 1 seed, should again be near the top of the conference
  • Feb. 29: Heat @ Nuggets – The first of two clashes with last year’s NBA runner-up
  • March 2: Nuggets @ Lakers – another showdown with LeBron James and the Lakers, airing on Denver7
  • March 27: Nuggets @ Mavericks – Denver visits Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Mavs, airing on Denver7

Winning their first NBA title has gotten the attention of the TV, networks, too. By our count, there are at least 21 games on national TV – either, TNT, ESPN or ABC.

The 2023-24 NBA schedule has another noticeable difference from years past: The inaugural in-season tournament.

The group play stage will be held from Nov. 3 through Nov. 28. Each team will play four games in the group stage, with the winners of the six groups and two wild-card teams moving on to the single-elimination quarterfinals.

The Nuggets are grouped with the Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets.

The week of Dec. 4-9 will include the in-season tournament quarterfinals, semifinals and championship.

Go here for the Nuggets’ full schedule.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

JA Toyota Promo Sidebar 480x360.jpg

Nominate someone amazing