Denver elementary students rally behind Broncos backup QB Jarrett Stidham

DENVER, Colo. — With starting quarterback Bo Nix sidelined by injury, backup Jarrett Stidham will lead the Denver Broncos into their playoff matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. At Asbury Elementary School, he already has a loud and proud cheering section.

“Stiddy! Stiddy! Stiddy!” students chanted in the school gym on Friday.

“We need the crowd to be loud,” one student said. Another added, “He got this.”

The group is part of Denver Public Schools’ Extended Learning and Community Schools program, a before-and-after school initiative centered around movement, creativity and relationship-building. Program supervisor Ronnie Folks calls it “the heart and soul” of DPS.

Denver7 Asbury Elementary students showing their Bronco pride.

“It’s a place where kids can come after school to have a place to have fun, be themselves, and, you know, to have trusting adults around them that are all in for them,” Folks said.

This week, staff used the buzz of playoff football to inspire students to work together on a five-foot banner in support of Stidham.

“To really see them just really engage with it and just put all their pride into something, and then be so proud to just show it, just brings happiness to my life,” said program leader Shyanne Casias.

Denver7 Extended Learning and Community Schools staff at Asbury Elementary.

Folks, a lifelong Broncos fan who attended the team’s last Super Bowl win in 2015, sees the project as more than a creative outlet. It’s also about community pride and leadership.

Students at Asbury aren’t shy about what they believe the Broncos need to advance. “We need RJ Harvey to, like, lock in,” said one. “We just can’t let Drake Maye get out of the pocket,” added another.

And no matter what happens on the field Sunday, the message from Asbury is clear: Go Broncos.

