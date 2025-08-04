DENVER — The Denver Broncos kicked off scrimmage day with more than just football, defensive lineman Zach Allen signed a four-year, $102 million extension, including nearly $70 million guaranteed, the team announced Saturday.

Head coach Sean Payton said Allen was one of the top priorities this offseason.

"You know, periodically, there's a player that comes up and you say to yourself, if we're not willing to pay him, then who are we paying?" Payton said.

Allen, entering his sixth NFL season, called Denver his “happy place.”

"The guys on this team are awesome, everybody from the teammates to the staff to the front office," Allen said. "The way we handled this, it was awesome."

Denver Broncos, Zach Allen agree to $102M extension

In 2024, Allen posted 61 tackles, 8.5 sacks and a pass deflection in 16 games. Only Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper had more sacks on a Denver defense that led the NFL with 63.

"I have an obsession about this," Allen said. "This is my life. I take a lot of pride in this. Every year I'm getting better. Right now, I'm way ahead of schedule of where I was last year."

Allen credited defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and leaned on advice from Courtland Sutton during the contract process.

"Sutton is one of the greatest people I've ever met," Allen said. "The fact we get to spend four more years together is incredible."

With Allen and Sutton signed, it's possible that Nik Bonitto could be next.