Denver Broncos, first-round pick Jahdae Barron agree to rookie contract

Barron is projected to be the Broncos' starting slot cornerback on a defense that's projected to be number one in the NFL.
The Denver Broncos and first-round draft pick Jahdae Barron agreed to terms on his rookie contract Tuesday night, Denver7 Sports confirmed.
DENVER — The Denver Broncos' rookies report to training camp on Wednesday, and first-round draft pick Jahdae Barron will be there.

The Scripps News Group has confirmed the reports that Barron agreed to terms on his rookie contract Tuesday night. It's a 4-year deal worth about $18 million, with a signing bonus of $9.8 million.

Broncos select Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron with pick No. 20 in NFL Draft

Barron is projected to be the Broncos' starting slot cornerback on a defense that's projected to be number one in the NFL.

That leaves one Broncos draft pick left unsigned: second-round pick RJ Harvey.

The running back is one of 30 second-round picks across the NFL still unsigned. The holdout comes after the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans gave their second-round picks fully guaranteed contracts.

We'll see how quickly this gets resolved and when Harvey gets into training camp.

