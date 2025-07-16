Denver Broncos, first-round pick Jahdae Barron agree to rookie contract

DENVER — The Denver Broncos' rookies report to training camp on Wednesday, and first-round draft pick Jahdae Barron will be there.

The Scripps News Group has confirmed the reports that Barron agreed to terms on his rookie contract Tuesday night. It's a 4-year deal worth about $18 million, with a signing bonus of $9.8 million.

Barron is projected to be the Broncos' starting slot cornerback on a defense that's projected to be number one in the NFL.

That leaves one Broncos draft pick left unsigned: second-round pick RJ Harvey.

The running back is one of 30 second-round picks across the NFL still unsigned. The holdout comes after the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans gave their second-round picks fully guaranteed contracts.

We'll see how quickly this gets resolved and when Harvey gets into training camp.

