Denver Bronco helps coach Colorado Springs children at football camp Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS — Denver Broncos defensive end Matt Henningsen is helping coach a football camp for children in Colorado Springs.

It's part of the 19th Annual Pro Football Camp at John Venezia Community Park, which is located in the Briargate area of Colorado Springs.

Children ages seven to 14 who enroll in the program learn football skills. They also get to learn from athletes who talk about perseverance, respect and overcoming adversity.

"There's so many kids out here and we're all so excited to have them here," said Henningsen. "It's just quite a blessing to (be) out here with them and to have fun with these children and maybe even I can learn something from them."

For the last two years, Colorado Springs native JoJo Domann, who at the time was a linebacker with the Indianapolis Colts, attended the event.

Guiding the next generation of athletes

17th annual Pro Football Camp returns to Colorado Springs

Henningsen is also speaking at Praise with the Pros Tuesday night. It's a free event where athletes with the National Football League (NFL) and XFL talk about how their faith guides them both on and off the field.

Praise with the Pros is happening from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at The Farm, which is located on Ridgeline Drive on the north side of Colorado Springs.

To learn more about the camp and Praise with the Pros, visit Pro Football Camp's website.

