Demaryius Thomas elected to Broncos’ Ring of Fame in first year of eligibility, induction date announced

DENVER — Former Denver Broncos wide receiver and Super Bowl 50 champion Demaryius Thomas has been elected to the franchise’s Ring of Fame in his first year of eligibility for the honor.

Thomas, who died in December of 2021, becomes the 38th member of the Ring of Fame. His name and No. 88 jersey number will be added to the upper level façade at Empower Field and to the collection of pillars in Ring of Fame Plaza on the south side of the stadium exterior.

Thomas played nine seasons in Denver from 2010-2018. His 9,055 receiving yards and 60 receiving touchdowns each rank second in Broncos franchise history. His 665 catches are third in team history.

He made five consecutive Pro Bowls from 2012-2016.

“Demaryius Thomas’ election to the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame—in his first year of eligibility—is a testament to the indelible mark he left on our organization and community,” read a statement from Broncos owners Greg Penner and Carrie Walton Penner. “One of the most beloved players and greatest wide receivers in franchise history, Demaryius inspired our fans with breathtaking athleticism, record-setting performances and a joyful, infectious spirit. While we wish ‘D.T.’ was with us to celebrate this special moment, we look forward to honoring Demaryius alongside his Super Bowl 50 teammates during an unforgettable alumni weekend.”

Thomas will officially be enshrined in the Ring of Fame on Oct. 19 during halftime of the Broncos’ game against the New York Giants. The ceremony will be part of alumni weekend, which will also celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Denver’ Super Bowl 50 win over the Carolina Panthers.

