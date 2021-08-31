Watch
DeLatorre's defensive pick wins Friday Football Fever Play of the Week (Week 1)

Jake Gadon/KOAA
Pueblo County's Jeremiah DeLatorre intercepts a screen pass against La Junta
Posted at 10:46 PM, Aug 30, 2021
PUEBLO — There were three great choices for the Friday Football Fever: Play of the Night for Week 1, however one left viewers rooting for the big boys upfront.

With over 150 votes, Pueblo County's Jeremiah DeLatorre took home the honors.

In the Hornets game against La Junta, DeLatorre & the Hornets defensive line was ready for Tigers screen pass. DeLatorre able to intercept Luke Garner's pass and with the stiff arm, able to pick up some yards after the catch.

The interception was key in County's 24 to 7 win over La Junta on Friday.

